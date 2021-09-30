Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Domestic Violence Awareness Month Radio Spot

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.30.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Kunsan

    This spot brings awareness to Domestic Violence Awareness month at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 30, 2021. (Department of Defense radio spot by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 11.01.2021 01:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67670
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108659405.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Domestic Violence Awareness Month Radio Spot, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Kunsan

