Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 77 Disability Employment Awareness Month

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 77 Disability Employment Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2021

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This week on Fort Riley the Podcast, Equal Employment Opportunity fellow Shalita Oliver talks about Disability Employment Awareness Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.29.2021 11:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67657
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108657068.mp3
    Length: 00:02:12
    Year 2021
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 77 Disability Employment Awareness Month, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #aware

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT