Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2021 15:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67649
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108654571.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:53
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT