Beneath the Wing – Episode 22

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jhellani Olton, 133rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, in St. Paul, Minn., Oct. 19, 2021. Olton talks about his life growing up as a military child, and the role mixed martial arts has in his life.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2021 08:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67642
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108650989.mp3
|Length:
|00:52:59
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
