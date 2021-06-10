Tinker Talks: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In this episode of Tinker Talks, we sit down with the Misty Feller, Tinker’s new domestic abuse victim advocate to discuss domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.



“Domestic abuse does not discriminate,” Feller said. “People of any age, race, gender, sexuality, religion, education level and economic status can be a victim, or perpetrator, of domestic abuse.”



If you are a victim of domestic abuse, call the Family Advocacy 24-hour hotline at 405-256-2825.