Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tinker Talks: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    Tinker Talks: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of Tinker Talks, we sit down with the Misty Feller, Tinker’s new domestic abuse victim advocate to discuss domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

    “Domestic abuse does not discriminate,” Feller said. “People of any age, race, gender, sexuality, religion, education level and economic status can be a victim, or perpetrator, of domestic abuse.”

    If you are a victim of domestic abuse, call the Family Advocacy 24-hour hotline at 405-256-2825.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.26.2021 17:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67635
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108647987.mp3
    Length: 00:26:34
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks: Domestic Violence Awareness Month, by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Domestic Abuse
    Tinker Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Force Materiel Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT