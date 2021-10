Marine Minute: See Something, Say Something

I'M LANCE CORPORAL JOSEPH COOPER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

EVERY FALL WE OBSERVE CYBER SECURITY AWARENESS MONTH AND THERE’S ONE THING YOU SHOULD ALWAYS KEEP IN MIND: CYBER SECURITY IS EVERYONE’S RESPONSIBILITY. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING.

YOU MAY NOT THINK THAT ONE PERSON CAN AFFECT CYBER SECURITY ON A LARGE SCALE, BUT YOU’D BE WRONG. THE MARINE CORPS’ DEPUTY COMMANDANT FOR INFORMATION, LIEUTENANT GENERAL MATHEW GLAVYSAYS, “INDIVIDUAL ACTIONS ONLINE MATTER, AND WHAT THE MARINE CORPS TEAM DOES EVERY DAY MUST CONTRIBUTE TO THE MISSION." HE ALSO SAYS THAT IN TODAY’S ENVIRONMENT, CYBER THREAT ACTORS WITH MALICIOUS INTENT ARE ALWAYS SEEKING TO EXPLOIT CYBER VULNERABILITIES. SO DON’T GIVE THEM THE OPPORTUNITY.

REPORT ANY TYPE OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY YOU SEE TO YOUR UNIT’S SECURITY OFFICE. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT WHAT CONSTITUTES A SECURITY THREAT, VISIT CISA DOT GOV SLASH CYBER SECURITY AWARENESS MONTH, OR REVIEW THE ANNUAL CYBER AWARENESS COURSE AVAILABLE ON MARINE-NET. DO YOUR PART THIS FALL, AND ALL YEAR ROUND, TO STAY CYBER-SMART.

THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by LCpl. Brian Stippey)