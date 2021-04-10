The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 57 - Developing Ideas

Episode 57 of "The Air Force Starts Here" podcast focused on the third group of the Air Force foundational competencies - Developing Ideas. In this episode, Jamal Qaiyyim, foundational competencies branch chief at Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, shared his insight on ways the A3/J team creates road maps for Airmen to better prepare them for the future. He was joined by Lt. Gen. Clinton Hinote, deputy chief of staff for strategy, integration, and requirements at Headquarters Air Force. Hinote discussed how Airmen continue to use this competency to prepare the force for the future, referring to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown's mandate to Accelerate Change or Lose.