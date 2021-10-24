The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 36 - The Rising Warrior - A Practical Approach to Mental Healing - Dr. Lance Davis and Sean Lazio

In episode 36, Matt speaks with Dr. Lance Davis and Sean Lazio, founders and leaders of The Rising Warrior, a mental health program designed to provide a holistic approach to healing, growth, and betterment of current military members, veterans, and First Responders. They are both veterans of the Army who went through their own personal struggles with mental health and, as a result, decided to design and deliver practical solutions to mental healing. In the episode, they explain the components of their program and how they can bridge the gaps in a mental healing journey.
|10.24.2021
|10.24.2021 03:09
|Newscasts
|67615
|2110/DOD_108643701.mp3
|01:09:28
|Matt Wilson & Ben Perry
|The FireDawg Podcast
|36
|2021
|Podcast
|US
