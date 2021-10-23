On this week's edition of The Marne Report we visit with Carl Smith from the Army Housing Office to discuss the upcoming Walking Town Hall, Oct. 29 in the Fort Stewart Housing Area. Check it out on iTunes and Spotify today!
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2021 10:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67613
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108643368.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT