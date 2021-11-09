2021 MDNG Fallen Warrior Memorial Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67609" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Maryland National Guard host the Fallen Warrior Memorial Ceremony to honor Soldiers and Airmen that have perished while on duty at the Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Sept. 11, 2021. Since 2001, 13 members of the MDNG paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard audio newscast by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)