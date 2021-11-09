2021 MDNG Fallen Warrior Memorial Ceremony

The Maryland National Guard host the Fallen Warrior Memorial Ceremony to honor Soldiers and Airmen that have perished while on duty at the Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Sept. 11, 2021. Since 2001, 13 members of the MDNG paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard audio newscast by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
