    2021 MDNG Fallen Warrior Memorial Ceremony

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Maryland National Guard host the Fallen Warrior Memorial Ceremony to honor Soldiers and Airmen that have perished while on duty at the Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Sept. 11, 2021. Since 2001, 13 members of the MDNG paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard audio newscast by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.22.2021 10:28
    Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US 
    This work, 2021 MDNG Fallen Warrior Memorial Ceremony, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    Maryland National Guard
    Chazz Kibler
    Fallen Warrior Ceremony

