    Fort Riley Podcast

    Fort Riley Podcast

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2021

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This week’s Fort Riley the Podcast we address the issue of domestic abuse. Hear the story from a survivor of domestic violence and the advocates who helped her escape and begin rebuilding her life.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 17:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67606
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108640632.mp3
    Length: 00:13:02
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #DomesticViolence

