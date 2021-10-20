Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 51. The First Amendment in the Military with Major Alan Serrano - Part 2

This is the second of a two-part interview with Maj Alan Serrano on the First Amendment. In it, we discuss the freedom of speech, the freedom of assembly, and the freedom of religion within the military. We tackle some of the most hot-button issues, including the interplay between free speech and the use of social media, how commanders grapple with curtailing certain types of speech, what constitutes an extremist group, and how the military typically handles requests for religious accommodations.