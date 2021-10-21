Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat 21OCT21

    BAHRAIN

    10.21.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class John Kotara 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on the 106.3 "The Eagle". MANAMA, Bahrain (October 21, 2021) This newscast covers Naval Community College Pilot Program, Vice Adm. Cooper visit to Pakistan and Gold Star Voucher Program. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Kotara.

    This work, Bahrain Beat 21OCT21, by PO1 John Kotara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

