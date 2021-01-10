Spit Fire Podcast - Empowering Airmen in an Expeditionary Environment

The 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing's Equal Opportunity office director, TSgt Monica Birton talks about her role with the Red Tails and how Airmen can work build a better Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 02:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67600
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108637448.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:39
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
