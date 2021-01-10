Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spit Fire Podcast - Empowering Airmen in an Expeditionary Environment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.01.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Traci Keller 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing's Equal Opportunity office director, TSgt Monica Birton talks about her role with the Red Tails and how Airmen can work build a better Air Force.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 02:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:16:39
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    diversity
    Equal Opportunity
    EO
    inclusion
    human relations

