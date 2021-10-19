Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 4

    10.19.2021

    Audio by Brian Stevens 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In episode four of the Fort Lee Podcast, Assistant Fire Chief Guy Chastain, who heads up the fire prevention program, explains the significance of Fire Safety Month and how to prevent fires. Also, Child and Youth Services Coordinator Tamara Johnson tells the Fort Lee community about the different types of services offered to parents by CYS and how to register for them.

