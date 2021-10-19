The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 4

In episode four of the Fort Lee Podcast, Assistant Fire Chief Guy Chastain, who heads up the fire prevention program, explains the significance of Fire Safety Month and how to prevent fires. Also, Child and Youth Services Coordinator Tamara Johnson tells the Fort Lee community about the different types of services offered to parents by CYS and how to register for them.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2021 15:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67587
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108634824.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:49
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
