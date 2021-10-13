Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #37

    Roll Call - Episode #37

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Get to know Staff Sgt. Tawan Williams 126th Air Refueling recruiter and author. He's our guest on the latest episode of Roll Call.
    126th Air Refueling Wing Recruiting
    linktr.ee/126arw

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    This work, Roll Call - Episode #37, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

