    Get a Sign - Sn1Ep12 - Chief Master Sgt. Dominic Ingle

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2021

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode of 'Get a Sign,' Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader, introduces Chief Master Sgt. Dominic Ingle, Oregon Air National Guard State Command Chief, discusses his career and leadership theories with current command priorities.


    U.S. National Guard Audio Engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.18.2021 00:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67566
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108631632.mp3
    Length: 00:26:49
    Artist Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
    Composer wayne clyne
    Conductor wayne clyne
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get a Sign - Sn1Ep12 - Chief Master Sgt. Dominic Ingle, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    Get a Sign Podcast

