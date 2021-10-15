In this episode of 'Get a Sign,' Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader, introduces Chief Master Sgt. Dominic Ingle, Oregon Air National Guard State Command Chief, discusses his career and leadership theories with current command priorities.
U.S. National Guard
|Artist
|Chief Master Sgt. Dan Conner
|Composer
|wayne clyne
|Conductor
|wayne clyne
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
This work, Get a Sign - Sn1Ep12 - Chief Master Sgt. Dominic Ingle, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
