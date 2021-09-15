The High Ground - Special Edition - Terry Carlson talks: SUCCEED first anniversary

The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode, released October 19, 2021, USASMDC Chief Information Security Officer Terry Carlson talks about the one year anniversary of the SUCCEED program, the many achievements of the program, and the direction of the program's future.