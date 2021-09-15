Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Special Edition - Terry Carlson talks: SUCCEED first anniversary

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode, released October 19, 2021, USASMDC Chief Information Security Officer Terry Carlson talks about the one year anniversary of the SUCCEED program, the many achievements of the program, and the direction of the program's future.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The High Ground - Special Edition - Terry Carlson talks: SUCCEED first anniversary, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    SUCCEED
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    USASMDC
    Terry Carlson
    Terance Carlson
    SMDC Underserved Community Cybersecurity and Engineering Education Development

