    At Altitude - Brig. Gen. Jeffery D. Valenzia / ABMS

    10.15.2021

    Audio by Andrew Breese and Joseph Eddins

    Airman Magazine   

    Airman Magazine interviews Brig. Gen. Jeffery D. Valenzia on how development of the Advanced Battle Management System will facilitate Joint All-Domain Command and Control for U.S. military commanders and our allies.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.15.2021 09:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At Altitude - Brig. Gen. Jeffery D. Valenzia / ABMS, by Andrew Breese and Joseph Eddins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airman Magazine
    Air Force
    ABMS
    JADC2

