    3D MEB Podcast #3

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.01.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Caleb Eames 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    3D MEB Podcast #3 - hosted by Cpl Cameron Carawan, and featuring an interview about warfighting history with Maj Lonnie Wilson. This is the first part in a four part series about warfighting, which will lead up to the Marine Corps Birthday celebration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    TAGS

    Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    ready
    resilient
    3D MEB
    fire brigade
    relevant

