3D MEB Podcast #3 - hosted by Cpl Cameron Carawan, and featuring an interview about warfighting history with Maj Lonnie Wilson. This is the first part in a four part series about warfighting, which will lead up to the Marine Corps Birthday celebration.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 10:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67537
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108621488.mp3
|Length:
|01:09:10
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3D MEB Podcast #3, by LTC Caleb Eames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
