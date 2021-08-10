Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 50. The First Amendment in the Military with Major Alan Serrano - Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This is part one of a two-part interview with Maj Alan Serrano on the First Amendment. In it, we discuss the freedom of speech, the freedom of assembly, and the freedom of religion within the military. We tackle some of the most hot-button issues, including the interplay between free speech and the us of social media, how commanders grapple with curtailing certain types of speech, what constitutes an extremist group, and how the military typically handles requests for religious accommodations.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 08:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:27:39
    TAGS

    Social Media
    Military
    Military Law
    Religious Accommodation
    First Amendment
    Freedom of Speech

