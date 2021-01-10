Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 1MC - Education and Opportunities

    The 1MC - Education and Opportunities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Episode #8 of the 1MC is live!
    This episode focuses on Education and Opportunities for our workforce including M2M, CG Cool, SWE changes, apprenticeship programs and any other future opportunities!
    #The1MC #13 #newsyoucanuse

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 20:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67530
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108619387.mp3
    Length: 00:38:12
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1MC - Education and Opportunities, by CPO Crystalynn Kneen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Podcast
    The 1MC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT