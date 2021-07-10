Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get to Know TRICARE: Series 3, Episode 1 - Turning 65 Soon? Start Your TFL Checklist

    10.07.2021

    Getting TRICARE For Life coverage starts with having Medicare Part A and Part B. Tune in to find out how you can sign up for Medicare and when your TFL coverage starts. Guest: Lennya Bonivento, Health Systems Analyst, Benefit Education and Research Team, Defense Health Agency

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 15:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:16:45
