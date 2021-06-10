Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bahrain Beat 7OCT21

    Bahrain Beat 7OCT21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    10.06.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class John Kotara 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (October 12, 2021) This newscast covers United States Naval Community College Pilot 2 , USS Essex ARG, 11th MEU Conduct Kuwait Training and Fire Prevention Week on NSA Bahrain video. Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Christopher M. O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 09:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67512
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108612676.mp3
    Length: 00:02:27
    Year 2021
    Genre Newscasts
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat 7OCT21, by PO1 John Kotara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT