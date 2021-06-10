MANAMA, Bahrain (October 12, 2021) This newscast covers Maritime Security Exercise Infinite Defender 21, Israeli diplomat visiting Bahrain and the "Board Life: ENLISTED" video. Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Christopher M. O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 08:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67511
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108612547.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 12OCT21, by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT