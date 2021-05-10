Bahrain Beat 5OCT21

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (October 05, 2021) This newscast covers the Culture of Excellence Panel, the Fire Muster Challenge on NSA Bahrain and Virtual Sponsorship Training hosted by Fleet and Family Support Center. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Propert reports from AFN Bahrain.