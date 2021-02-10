On this week's edition of The Marne Report we talk to Assistant Fire Chief, Jay McGraw from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services about Fire Prevention Week and this year's theme "The sights and sounds of fire safety."
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2021 11:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67477
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108606632.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
