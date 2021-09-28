Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks: How is your outlook?

    Tinker Talks: How is your outlook?

    OK, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Materiel Command’s Connect program is an initiative to focus on building relationships.

    We invited Jae Grinston from the Diversity & Inclusion Office and Wakita Oliver from the 72nd Force Support Squadron to join us on this episode of Tinker Talks to discuss the topic of Outlook.

    The purpose of AFMC Connect is to help units invest in their collective success by providing the time, tools, and resources to enhance personal and professional performance. AFMC Connect allows leaders at every level to have active and sustained engagement with their people.

    This is not a “one size fits all” initiative, but rather it provides a standardized message with accompanying tools and resources to better assist in successful engagement. This is a holistic approach to strengthen resilience, reinforce protective factors and reduce unwanted behaviors through deliberate and meaningful personal and professional development. Focusing on our mission, building a shared purpose, and strong connections will aid in assisting our most vital resource, our people and create the AFMC We Need!

    TAGS

    Tinker Air Force Base
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Air Force Materiel Command

