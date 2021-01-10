Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 22: Keeping your career on course

The new Army Career Intermission Program (CIP) and important changes to re-enlistment opportunities are discussed on this episode as we welcome back the Team 19 Retention leaders: Sgt. Maj. Winter Washington, Master Sgt. Matthew Savage and Sgt. 1st Class Samantha Recker. The trio of career experts talk about how new changes can affect your military career, and what makes Korea the assignment of choice.