Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 22: Keeping your career on course

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 22: Keeping your career on course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The new Army Career Intermission Program (CIP) and important changes to re-enlistment opportunities are discussed on this episode as we welcome back the Team 19 Retention leaders: Sgt. Maj. Winter Washington, Master Sgt. Matthew Savage and Sgt. 1st Class Samantha Recker. The trio of career experts talk about how new changes can affect your military career, and what makes Korea the assignment of choice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 21:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67467
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108603319.mp3
    Length: 00:38:20
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 22: Keeping your career on course, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    podcast
    retention
    Team 19
    career intermission program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT