The US Army Corps if Engineers is supporting states and local communities under a Federal Emergency Management Agency emergency response tasking.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 09:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67449
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108597527.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:19
|Artist
|Brannen Parrish and Bobby Petty
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast, Government and Military
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Corpstruction - The Deployed USACE People Assisting Hurricane Ida Recovery Effort, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT