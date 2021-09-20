Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - The Deployed USACE People Assisting Hurricane Ida Recovery Effort

    Corpstruction - The Deployed USACE People Assisting Hurricane Ida Recovery Effort

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The US Army Corps if Engineers is supporting states and local communities under a Federal Emergency Management Agency emergency response tasking.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 09:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67449
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108597527.mp3
    Length: 00:42:19
    Artist Brannen Parrish and Bobby Petty
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast, Government and Military
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - The Deployed USACE People Assisting Hurricane Ida Recovery Effort, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    AID
    Louisiana
    Emergency Response
    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT