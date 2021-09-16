Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat 16SEP21

    BAHRAIN

    09.16.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class John Kotara 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.


    MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 16, 2021) This newscast covers NSA Bahrain's' CO Capt. William Lane raising awareness for Suicide Prevention Month, NAVADMIN 190/21, and National Hispanic Heritage Month. Mass Communication Specialist First Class John Kotara reports from AFN Bahrain.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat 16SEP21, by PO1 John Kotara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Bahrain

