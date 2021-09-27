Bahrain Beat 27SEPT21

MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 27, 2021) This newscast covers USNS Choctaw County visiting Beirut, Lebanon, Maritime Space Community Opportunity's and the MWR Bahrain's Benches and Brews Fitness event. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Propert reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 06:05
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
