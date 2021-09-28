Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat 28SEP21

    Bahrain Beat 28SEP21

    BAHRAIN

    09.28.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (September 28, 2021) This newscast covers Navy Personnel and Pay (NP2) system, Health Force Survey, Olympian Skills Clinic. Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Sean Byrne reports from AFN Bahrain.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat 28SEP21, by PO3 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Personnel and Pay (NP2) system
    Health Force Survey
    Olympian Skills Clinic

