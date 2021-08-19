Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korea Update 19 AUG 2021

    Korea Update 19 AUG 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2021

    Audio by Pfc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    PFC Karri Wheeler hosts this newscast about Anti-Terrorism Month and Child and Youth events.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 01:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67432
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108595275.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2021
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea Update 19 AUG 2021, by PFC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Anti-Terrorism
    Camp Humphreys
    Youth Activities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT