    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Army Transition Assistance Program (TAP)

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Audio by Bill Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Army Lt. Col. Steven Polacek discusses how the Army Transition Assistance Program (TAP) assists transitioning Soldiers discover knowledge, skills, and resources necessary to be competitive and successful in the global workforce.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 12:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67421
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108594136.mp3
    Length: 00:18:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Transition Assistance Program (TAP), by Bill Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Transition Assistance Program

    TAGS

    Transition
    Army
    Transition Assistance
    Army TAP

