The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 35 - Commanding the Mayday, Training & Leadership - CMSgt Peter Webb

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67416" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In Episode 35, Matt and Chris speak with CMSgt Peter Webb, Command Chief for the 919th Special Operations Wing and Battalion Chief for the Dothan Fire Department. Chief Webb entered the Army Reserves as a Firefighter in 1989. In 1998, he joined the Air Force Reserves to work as a Firefighter for the 919th Special Operations Wing at Duke Field, Florida, and eventually landed an opportunity to serve as the Command Chief - a position he still holds today. He has also served as a Firefighter and is currently a Battalion Chief for the Dothan Fire Department in Alabama. He joins us today to talk about his experience in the military, his experience as a firefighter in Dothan, and shares a first-hand account of a “mayday” situation where he was the Incident Commander.