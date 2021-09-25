Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Audio by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of The Marne Report Daniel sits down with the Housing Service Office Branch Chief, Andrew Williams, to talk about the upcoming temporary BAH increase on Hunter Army Airfield. If this is the first time you're hearing about this, of if you just want to learn more, check out this week's edition! Available now on iTunes and Spotify.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 12:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2021
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    The Marne Report Podcast

