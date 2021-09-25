The Marne Report

On this week's edition of The Marne Report Daniel sits down with the Housing Service Office Branch Chief, Andrew Williams, to talk about the upcoming temporary BAH increase on Hunter Army Airfield. If this is the first time you're hearing about this, of if you just want to learn more, check out this week's edition! Available now on iTunes and Spotify.