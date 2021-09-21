Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 49. PME at SOS and ISOS with Captain Kevin Malloy & Captain Jeremy Driggs

This episode features Capt Kevin Malloy and Capt Jeremy Driggs, two Air Force JAGs. Both are graduates of two different professional military education programs: Squadron Officer School, and the less-well-known Inter-American Squadron Officer School. They offer an overview of these programs, their tips on how to be successful, and how they grew in leadership, teambuilding, and innovation through the process.