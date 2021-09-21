Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 49. PME at SOS and ISOS with Captain Kevin Malloy & Capt Jeremy Driggs

This episode features Capt Kevin Malloy and Capt Jeremy Driggs, two Air Force JAGs. Both are graduates of two different professional military education programs. Squadron Officer School, and the less-well-known Inter-American Squadron Officer School. They offer an overview of these programs, their tips on how to be successful, and how they grew in leadership, teambuilding, and innovation through the process.