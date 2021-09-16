Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spit Fire Podcast - What's in a name?

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.16.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Airmen at the 332d AEW talk about language, culture, and the importance of inclusion. We sit down with TSgt Ana Noboa to talk about names and one Airman’s powerful letter, “It Makes Me Who I Am,” which inspired an AFI change. We also discuss why inclusion strengthens a team with MSgt Spencer Foust.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67357
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108580596.mp3
    Length: 00:23:40
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spit Fire Podcast - What's in a name?, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Culture
    Diversity
    American
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Mexican
    Inclusion

