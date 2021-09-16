Spit Fire Podcast - What's in a name?

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Airmen at the 332d AEW talk about language, culture, and the importance of inclusion. We sit down with TSgt Ana Noboa to talk about names and one Airman’s powerful letter, “It Makes Me Who I Am,” which inspired an AFI change. We also discuss why inclusion strengthens a team with MSgt Spencer Foust.
