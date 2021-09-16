Joe Siemandel, the State Public Affairs Officer, and Karina Shagren, the Military Department's Communications Director, sit down and chat with Adam Wasserman, the manager for the state's Enhanced 911 system. He talks about the history of the E-911 system, how it works and what the future holds with the new Text-To-911 features that are becoming more popular across the country.
Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
Date Posted:
|09.17.2021 02:03
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|67344
Filename:
|2109/DOD_108575158.mp3
Length:
|00:19:39
Year
|2021
Location:
|WA, US
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 70 Enhanced 911 System, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
