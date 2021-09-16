Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raven Conversations: Episode 70 Enhanced 911 System

    Raven Conversations: Episode 70 Enhanced 911 System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Joe Siemandel, the State Public Affairs Officer, and Karina Shagren, the Military Department's Communications Director, sit down and chat with Adam Wasserman, the manager for the state's Enhanced 911 system. He talks about the history of the E-911 system, how it works and what the future holds with the new Text-To-911 features that are becoming more popular across the country.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.17.2021 02:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67344
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108575158.mp3
    Length: 00:19:39
    Year 2021
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 70 Enhanced 911 System, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    911
    washington national guard
    e911
    raven conversations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT