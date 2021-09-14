Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 7 (Argentina)

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Audio by Michael Wimbish  

    U.S. Southern Command

    In this episode, USAF Lt. Col. Turner, Chief of the SOUTHCOM Women, Peace and Security Program, interviews Major Auditor Natalia Vazquez, the first chief of the Gender Office for Argentina’s armed forces, about breaking barriers during her career and the integration of women in the military. Interview is in Spanish.

    This work, Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 7 (Argentina), by Michael Wimbish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Women Peace and Security
    Breaking Barriers Podcast

