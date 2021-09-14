Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 7 (Argentina)

In this episode, USAF Lt. Col. Turner, Chief of the SOUTHCOM Women, Peace and Security Program, interviews Major Auditor Natalia Vazquez, the first chief of the Gender Office for Argentina’s armed forces, about breaking barriers during her career and the integration of women in the military. Interview is in Spanish.