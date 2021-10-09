20 Years ago America was attacked. It shaped what the MAINEiacs have become and where we're going. Colonel Ian Gillis, Vice Wing Commander of the 101st Air Refueling Wing, recounts that day 20 years ago.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 12:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67311
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108563296.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:50
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|32
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|13
This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LV, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT