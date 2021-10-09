Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LV

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    20 Years ago America was attacked. It shaped what the MAINEiacs have become and where we're going. Colonel Ian Gillis, Vice Wing Commander of the 101st Air Refueling Wing, recounts that day 20 years ago.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 12:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:43:50
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LV, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    101st air refueling wing
    maine air national guard
    pine tree state
    military podcast

