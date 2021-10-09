Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Group superintendent, talks about 9/11 and it's personal impact with Capt. William Hutto, 960th COG chief of standardizations and evaluations, and Master Sgt. Jarrett Miner, 854th Combat Operations Squadron NCO in charge of operations scheduling, Aug. 26, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)
This work, Sword and Shield Ep. 65: Stories of 9/11, by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS
