Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 9

This special edition of Tactical Edge commemorates the 20th anniversary of the attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001. Listen as various 4 AF staff members reflect and share their heartfelt personal accounts of "Where they were" on 9/11. The feature concludes with a message from Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, Commander, Fourth Air Force.