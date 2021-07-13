Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 2

    Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 2

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Audio by Shevonne Cleveland 

    4th Air Force

    Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, Commander 4 AF and CMSgt Cynthia Villa, 4 AF Command Chief, talk fitness and the new USAF fitness standards, with "Tactical Edge" host Shevonne Cleveland.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 00:33
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    #AFRC #USAF #ReserveCitizenAirmen

