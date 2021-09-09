AFN Kunsan radio news on the the 544th Red Horse Squadron's construction of a new facility and the upcoming 5K in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. (Department of Defense radio news by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 21:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67293
|Filename:
|2109/DOD_108560260.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 09-09-21, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
