OSI Today 11

In this episode Recruiting Team members, Mr. Steve Carmical, Special Agent Jennifer Holland and Special Agent Ryan Hanna discuss current recruiting initiatives for prospective enlisted, officer and civilian special agents.
|09.09.2021
|09.09.2021 16:15
|Newscasts
|00:51:16
|QUANTICO, VA, US
