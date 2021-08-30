Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mind, Mission, Readiness

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.30.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    In recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, we sit down with Maj Mahogany Swanson, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Group chief of mental health, to talk about the importance of normalizing mental health care and good wingmanship.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 04:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108556251.mp3
    Length: 00:16:57
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Suicide Prevention
    mental health
    suicide
    Military

