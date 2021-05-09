The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 34 - Air Force FES Diversity & Inclusion - MSgt Maria Stivers & MSgt Cartalo Madison

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67266" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In Episode 34, Matt speaks with MSgt Maria Stivers and MSgt Cartalo Madison about their efforts as leaders within the Air Force FES Diversity and Inclusion Working Group. The group was formed in 2020 with the intent of advancing diversity and inclusion within the career field. In the episode, they elaborate on the purpose of the group, explain how survey data and feedback from the field helped to shape their initiatives, offer their thoughts on anyone who may be skeptical of the effort, and much more. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to check out their Facebook Group called “United States Air Force Fire and Emergency Services Diversity and Inclusion.”